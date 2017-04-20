Director hints at gay subplot to latest Guardians Of The Galaxy movie

The director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 has hinted that he may have already introduced a gay superhero to the film series.

James Gunn was asked whether he had considered featuring a gay protagonist in the franchise at the movie’s world premiere in Hollywood.

He told the Press Association: “Absolutely. I would love to be able to.

Director James Gunn with Guardians Of The Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

“We might have already done that. I say watch the movie. Check it out. See what you think.”

His comments come after the Power Rangers movie released last month featured an openly gay superhero, in what was believed to be a first in film history.

The big screen version of the children’s TV show included yellow ranger Trini, played by Becky G, who was revealed to be having “girlfriend problems”.

Meanwhile, the live-action Beauty And The Beast film included Disney’s first “gay moment” for a character.

The movie’s director Bill Condon said LeFou, played by Josh Gad, “is confused about his sexuality” and described a brief scene in the film as a “gay moment”.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel reprise their roles in the forthcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel.

James, who directed the original 2014 film, has said he will also return to both write and direct a third instalment in the franchise.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2 is due to hit UK screens on April 28.