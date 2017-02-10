Director for new Halloween movie announced

Legendary director John Carpenter has announced the creative team behind the next instalment of the Halloween movie franchise, as revealed on Carpenter’s Facebook account.

Pineapple Express director David Gordon Green will helm the upcoming film, and is writing the script with Eastbound and Down star Danny McBride.

The film will be produced by Jason Blum and Malek Akkad, and opens in theatres on October 19, 2018.

Carpenter did not reveal any further details about the film such as its story or whether it will be a reboot or sequel, but he did suggest that he may create its soundtrack.