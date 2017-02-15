Dipped in gold and fussed over: Here's how Oscar awards are painstakingly made

Every Oscar fist-pumped or tearfully cradled by Academy Award winners is first cast, buffed and fussed over at a foundry far from Hollywood.

Workers at the Polich Tallix fine art foundry, about 50 miles north of New York City, began work in late September on the awards to be handed out at the ceremony on February 26 – meaning they will have been in the making for around six months before they are given to their new A-list owners.

Each of the 60 Oscars shipped from the hangar-like production floor is 13.5 inches (34cm) tall with the same distinctive Art Deco features polished to a mirror finish.

Each glossy black base lacks only a winner’s nameplate, which is added and engraved after the ceremony.

Polich Tallix, which began making the awards last year, tweaked the look of the stylised knight with an eye toward the original statuettes handed out in 1929.

The Oscars (PA)

The path of these new statues from a small town in upstate New York to centre stage in Hollywood might not be the stuff of movies.

But it’s worth a close-up.