Diddy named highest-paid hip-hop artist for a third year running

US musician Diddy has been named the highest-paid hip-hop artist for a third year running.

The I’ll Be Missing You star, real name Sean Combs, earned a whopping $130 million (approximately £97 million) between June 2016 to June 2017, according to Forbes magazine.

The 47-year-old pipped the likes of Jay-Z, Dr Dre and Kanye West to the top of the magazine’s annual list after bringing a whole $36 million more than second highest-earner, Drake.

Last night was historic. I was the only African American on a stage of the brightest business minds of the world. pic.twitter.com/Rp7sS1cSGx — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) September 20, 2017

Among the list of top 20 highest-earners, Nicki Minaj was the only woman, coming in 15th place with her $16 million (£11,948,324) pot.

Diddy’s success follows a busy 12 months which have seen him embark on his Bad Boy reunion tour and sell off a third of his Sean John clothing line for about $70 million (£52,273,915).

The father-of-five said he had been honing his business skills since childhood and told the magazine: “I started my business career at age 12, delivering newspapers.

“I had a lot of elderly customers, so I would always put the newspaper in between the screen door and the door – that caring made me different, made me better than the last paperboy.

Happy birthday to my mentor and my friend @andreharrell!! Thank you for believing in me since day one and giving me a chance to be great!! There would be no Puff Daddy or Bad Boy Records without you!! God bless!! Love you! A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

“Since then, I’ve always understood that if I give the customers my best and service them differently, whether music, clothing or vodka, I’ll get a return on my hard work.”

Forbes: The Top-Earning Hip-Hop Acts Of 2017 full list includes:

1. Diddy ($130m)

2. Drake ($94m)

3. Jay-Z ($42m)

4. Dr. Dre ($34.5m)

5. Chance the Rapper ($32m)

6. Kendrick Lamar ($30m)

7. Wiz Khalifa ($28m)

8. Pitbull ($27m)

9. DJ Khaled ($24m)

10. Future ($23m)

11. Kanye West ($22m)

12. Birdman ($20m)

13. Swizz Beatz ($17m)

14. Snoop Dogg ($16.5m)

15. Nicki Minaj ($16m)

16. Lil Wayne ($15.5m)

17. J. Cole ($14m)

18. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ($11.5m)

18. Rick Ross ($11.5m)

20. Lil Yachty ($11m)