Did you spot Paul Weller's appearance in Sherlock?

The Sunday night series finale of Sherlock was full of unexpected twists, turns and surprises … but there was one that even the most hawk-eyed of viewers may have missed.

In a final montage showing life after Sherlock and John Watson manage to rebuild the blasted Baker Street office, one particular clip showed the doctor examining a body on the floor.

But it wasn’t just any body. Those looking close enough noticed that it just happened to be rock veteran Paul Weller taking on one of the world’s most understated cameo roles ever.

Paul made a visit to 221B Baker Street (Robert Viglasky/BBC/PA)

You’d be forgiven for missing it, as the bearded Viking disguise makes it pretty difficult to work out exactly whose eyes Martin Freeman is poking around with.

Apparently Paul and Martin are actually good friends in real life, with the Hobbit star taking a role in the former The Jam frontman’s music video, Pick It Up.

People took to Twitter after the revelation – some spotted it, some missed it, some got a bit too excited about it, and some are desperately hoping that it could even be a hint of spin-offs to come…

I did not spot the dead body on the floor of 221b Baker St nr the end last night was Paul Weller #Sherlock — Stuart Taylor (@stuartctaylor) January 16, 2017

Just caught up with #Sherlock - that really was Paul Weller as the horizontal viking at the end, wasn't it??? #saidsointhecredits — Jan Austin-Whiteside (@Hattie00) January 16, 2017

Did you catch Weller in tonight's Sherlock..? pic.twitter.com/FPN9JoDQ9b — Paisley Submarine (@PrettyGreenSub) January 15, 2017

Paul Weller in Sherlock! Brilliant 😂😂 — Sarah Egan (@SarahEgan96) January 15, 2017

let's be real paul weller doing a cameo in sherlock is easily one of the best things of the year so far — gwen (@Moriartea_) January 16, 2017

Our composer Paul Weller in the last episode of the latest series of 'Sherlock'

We predict a spin off series for 'The Viking' pic.twitter.com/4IkbXy1bG8 — JawboneTheMovie2017 (@Jawbone2016) January 16, 2017

Now that is definitely a show we would want to watch.