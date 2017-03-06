Did you catch the moment every Westlife fan is freaking out about on last night’s DWTS?
With only three weeks until the final, Dancing with the Stars Ireland sadly said goodbye to comedian Katherine Lynch last night.
The live show was full of laughs, tears and ridiculously heart-stopping lifts but there was one moment that sent a specific group into a frenzy.
The moment Nicky Byrne donned an ‘Uptown Girl’ jumpsuit, similar to the one from those Westlife days of his.
.@NickyByrne wearing his #UptownGirl suit on #DWTSIrl is the best thing that's happened on the show!👏👍😎 Trip down memory lane @westlifemusic pic.twitter.com/1J75ZIvTfy— TeamByrneOFFICIAL (@TeamByrneMx) March 5, 2017
Still not over this @NickyByrne #DWTSIrl 😍😍 my 15 year old self is screaming pic.twitter.com/AD64ABlQ7r— 💖Linda💖 (@linny_pinnyx) March 5, 2017
Big fan of Karen and her love for westlife When's the come back tour lads? @westlifemusic #DWTSIrl— Bríd Hannan (@BridHannan) March 5, 2017
Every Westlife fan watching #DWTSIrl right now! 🎶 @NickyByrne pic.twitter.com/9z5zZNPPuH— TeamByrneOFFICIAL (@TeamByrneMx) March 5, 2017
Not only that, some fans are convinced that Dancing Dessie could have fit the bill after his dance to the Billy Joel classic.
Des Cahill would have fitted in seemlessly with these bucks back in the day!! #dwtsirl #westlife pic.twitter.com/UTTxtyxUdw— Donna Martin (@DonnaMartin03) March 5, 2017
All together now …
Anyone else pretty sure that Nicky's move was just to cover up THAT jacket?
Nicky Byrne spotted earlier looking for that jacket he's wearing on #DWTSIrl tonight 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3adVNAJ5K1— Keith Jordan (@KeithPJordan) March 5, 2017
