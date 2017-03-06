Did you catch the moment every Westlife fan is freaking out about on last night’s DWTS?

With only three weeks until the final, Dancing with the Stars Ireland sadly said goodbye to comedian Katherine Lynch last night.

The live show was full of laughs, tears and ridiculously heart-stopping lifts but there was one moment that sent a specific group into a frenzy.

The moment Nicky Byrne donned an ‘Uptown Girl’ jumpsuit, similar to the one from those Westlife days of his.

Not only that, some fans are convinced that Dancing Dessie could have fit the bill after his dance to the Billy Joel classic.

All together now …

Anyone else pretty sure that Nicky's move was just to cover up THAT jacket?
By Anna O'Donoghue

