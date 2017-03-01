Did X Factor's Saara Aalto just propose to her partner on Twitter?

X Factor finalist Saara Aalto appears to have proposed to her partner over social media as same-sex marriage was legalised in Finland.

In a Twitter post addressed to her girlfriend and manager Meri Sopanen on Friday, the Finnish singer wrote: “Same sex marriage is legal in Finland today!!! Would you marry me @MeriSopanen?”

Same sex marriage is legal in Finland today!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️ would you marry me @MeriSopanen 😘😘? — Saara Aalto (@saaraaalto) March 1, 2017

The short-and-sweet message was met with Tweets of support from fans – with some even asking for invitations to the wedding.

@saaraaalto @MeriSopanen I hope I'm on the guest list, love to visit Finland for a great amazing excuse! — RIP Jon McAlpine♥ (@BallSophie16) March 1, 2017

@saaraaalto @MeriSopanen This is soooooo happy! I'm so glad it's legal in your home country! HAVE THE BEST WEDDING EVER OMG CAN'T WAIT❤️🌈❤️🌈 — Emma O'Keefe (@Cheryllover13) March 1, 2017

Saara, 29, spent time in Britain last year as she competed in the ITV singing contest, losing out at the last hurdle to Matt Terry.

She is currently in the UK for the X Factor Live Tour.

The law allowing same-sex marriage in Finland came into effect on Wednesday, days after a petition signed by 100,000 people to repeal it was rejected by the country’s Parliament.

Saara and Matt reunite for the live tour (Ian West/PA)

It was backed by the populist Finns Party and the Christian Democrats but was quashed by lawmakers after a 120-48 vote.

Finland is the last Nordic country to legalise same-sex marriage.

Saara’s fans couldn’t help but join in the celebration of the political milestone.

@saaraaalto I remember the day it was made legal in the uk, I was at Birmingham pride, in the middle of a crowd... it was the best party 🎉🎊🙊 — beth 🌻🎗 (@loveliscolleen) March 1, 2017

@saaraaalto Let's hope @MeriSopanen says yes! 😁Every country that moves to full equality gives hope to those in places that have none -WTG🇫🇮 — Int Saara Aalto Fans (@Saara_Aalto_Int) March 1, 2017