Did X Factor's Saara Aalto just propose to her partner on Twitter?

X Factor finalist Saara Aalto appears to have proposed to her partner over social media as same-sex marriage was legalised in Finland.

In a Twitter post addressed to her girlfriend and manager Meri Sopanen on Friday, the Finnish singer wrote: “Same sex marriage is legal in Finland today!!! Would you marry me @MeriSopanen?”

The short-and-sweet message was met with Tweets of support from fans – with some even asking for invitations to the wedding.

Saara, 29, spent time in Britain last year as she competed in the ITV singing contest, losing out at the last hurdle to Matt Terry.

She is currently in the UK for the X Factor Live Tour.

The law allowing same-sex marriage in Finland came into effect on Wednesday, days after a petition signed by 100,000 people to repeal it was rejected by the country’s Parliament.

Saara and Matt reunite for the live tour (Ian West/PA)

It was backed by the populist Finns Party and the Christian Democrats but was quashed by lawmakers after a 120-48 vote.

Finland is the last Nordic country to legalise same-sex marriage.

Saara’s fans couldn’t help but join in the celebration of the political milestone.
