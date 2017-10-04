Did she get to the Church on time? Singer Charlotte shares ‘wedding’ picture

Charlotte Church has hinted she has tied the knot with her partner Jonathan Powell after sharing what appears to be a picture from their wedding day on social media.

The 31-year-old singer and Powell, also a musician, have been in a relationship since 2010.

Church posted a picture of herself in a bridal gown on Twitter, holding hands with her partner.

Seriously happy people 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/zcZ56CERAA — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) October 4, 2017

Along with several emojis with love-hearts for eyes, Church wrote: “Seriously happy people.”

She wore a floral wreath on her head, while a grinning Powell sported a printed suit.

Fans of Church shared their congratulations under the image, with one writing: “Boom! Mrs. Powell!”

Another said: “Huge congratulations! May you have a lifetime of happiness.”

Earlier this year, the couple lost their unborn child.

In June, Church wrote on Twitter: “1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby.

1 of 2 Charlotte and Jonny are very sad to announce that they lost their baby. Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace. — Charlotte Church (@charlottechurch) June 26, 2017

“Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family.”

A second message read: “2 of 2 We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace.”

The Voice Of An Angel star is already a mother to 10-year-old Ruby and Dexter, eight, from her previous relationship with Gavin Henson.