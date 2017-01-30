Did Selena Gomez make her rumoured romance with The Weeknd Insta-official?

Selena Gomez appears to have confirmed that she and The Weeknd are an item.

The pop princess posted a video online showing the music star in Venice, where the pair are thought to have gone for a romantic trip together.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in a new relationship? (Yui Mok and Ian West/PA)

While she didn’t comment on the video, Selena did add an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Hmm… does that mean their rumoured relationship is official?

Well, the video was later deleted from the site, so we can’t be sure. Although it is still around online.

IG | Selena hat dieses Video von Abel bei Instagram gepostet und wieder gelöscht #GomezUpdate pic.twitter.com/DH7EBE1FRu — Selena Gomez News (@SelGNewsGermany) January 30, 2017

Watch this space!