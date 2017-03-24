Did Red Nose Day already peak with Take That on Carpool Karaoke?

Red Nose Day has got off to a flying start, according to viewers, as it kicked off with a special edition of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke featuring Take That.

Singers Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen revealed how they would all choose a builder’s brew and a full English over a herbal tea and breakfast smoothie any day, while Howard volunteered to be the next member to leave the band.

Take That fans were delighted to hear them belt out some of their major hits with James, with one commenting on Twitter: “James Corden could BE in Take That! #RedNoseDay.”
