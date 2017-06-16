Did Obama just reveal the gender of Beyonce's twins?

Barack Obama appears to have accidentally revealed the sex of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins.

The former US president gave a speech to congratulate the rapper on being the first hip hop artist to be induced into the Songwriters hall of Fame last night.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” Obama began.

“Although he’s going to have me beat when those twins show up”.

Wait … what?

Fans on Twitter think President Obama suggested the celebrity couple are awaiting the arrival of twin girls.

Did Obama out Beyoncé as having twin girls? Otherwise, his comment about Jay beating him in terms of number of daughters doesn't make sense. — Molly (@isteintraum) June 16, 2017

Did my President Obama just spill the tea that the Beyoncé twins are girls? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FCcDVZg1Dt — Truth hurts (@Jasamgurlie) June 16, 2017