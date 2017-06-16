Did Obama just reveal the gender of Beyonce's twins?

Barack Obama appears to have accidentally revealed the sex of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins.

The former US president gave a speech to congratulate the rapper on being the first hip hop artist to be induced into the Songwriters hall of Fame last night.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” Obama began.

“Although he’s going to have me beat when those twins show up”.

Wait … what?

Fans on Twitter think President Obama suggested the celebrity couple are awaiting the arrival of twin girls.
By Anna O'Donoghue

