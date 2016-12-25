Did Heavy D and Bryony just break up... over Twitter?

It isn’t a day of festive cheer for everyone, and TV couple Heavy D and Bryony Ann Harris have proved that with a huge Twitter stand-off.

Things got so heated between the two through Christmas Day that it looks like their relationship might even be beyond repair.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star started off this afternoon with a few cryptic tweets that got us all wondering…

Meanwhile, Bryony was saying…

And if there was any doubt who they might both have been talking about, things soon got real.

Retweeting Bryony directly, Heavy slammed her as a “liar”, adding that she only made it into the public eye because of him.

And as the media caught on, Heavy addressed The Daily Star to assure his fans that, whatever may have happened between him and his partner, he’s all good.

Just WHAT is going on?!
