Did Brad Pitt copy Harry Styles's photoshoot? Fans are picking sides!

Fans are picking sides after a row erupted over a recent photoshoot with actor Brad Pitt that looks strikingly similar to a previous one of singer Harry Styles.

The Allied star posed in a series of shots for this week’s GQ magazine to accompany an in-depth article about his life since splitting from Angelina Jolie.

But Harry fans pointed out some of the pictures are almost identical to ones taken of the Sign Of The Times singer for arts publication Another Man last year.

Both sets of images, which show the stars pulling similar poses and even wearing matching clothes, were taken by photographer Ryan McGinley.

That small fact – plus their difference in career and age – aside, many accused the 53-year-old father of copying 23-year-old Harry.

Others, meanwhile, doubted that experienced star Brad would feel the need to take tips from his younger counterpart.

But unlikely pairs meet under unlikely circumstances and some forward-thinking fans spotted an opportunity …

Maybe you are onto something, Alesha!
