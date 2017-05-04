Did Brad Pitt copy Harry Styles's photoshoot? Fans are picking sides!

Fans are picking sides after a row erupted over a recent photoshoot with actor Brad Pitt that looks strikingly similar to a previous one of singer Harry Styles.

The Allied star posed in a series of shots for this week’s GQ magazine to accompany an in-depth article about his life since splitting from Angelina Jolie.

Our quarterly brother @GQStyle just dropped not one but THREE Brad Pitt covers. Check em out at the link in bio. (📸 @ryanmcginleystudios) A post shared by GQ (@gq) on May 2, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

But Harry fans pointed out some of the pictures are almost identical to ones taken of the Sign Of The Times singer for arts publication Another Man last year.

||| 29.9.16 ||| A post shared by @harrystyles on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:58am PDT

Both sets of images, which show the stars pulling similar poses and even wearing matching clothes, were taken by photographer Ryan McGinley.

That small fact – plus their difference in career and age – aside, many accused the 53-year-old father of copying 23-year-old Harry.

Okay but, why is Brad Pitt copying Harry with that photoshoot? — Aleksandra (@alexandra_1211) May 4, 2017

@Harry_ThighKink hey its Brad Pitt! come on! he was such a hottie & still is! give him a break! ppl will criticize harry 4 doing the same thing when he's 50! — Larry4ever (@Alwayslarry20) May 4, 2017

Others, meanwhile, doubted that experienced star Brad would feel the need to take tips from his younger counterpart.

@morelifeharry Harry is cute and talented, but when it's comes to Brad pitt, then I'm sorry there is no competition here because Brad will always win. — Loading... (@TonyStarkBeard) May 4, 2017

@mashable One is Brad Pitt. The other is Harry Styles. No disrespect to the kid and photog, but Pitt is a bigger celeb, pic has more impact — Dani (@didisiete) May 4, 2017

But unlikely pairs meet under unlikely circumstances and some forward-thinking fans spotted an opportunity …

petition for harry and brad pitt to star in a movie together with harry being brads son — alesha (@v0guedakota) May 4, 2017

Maybe you are onto something, Alesha!