Did bad graphic design play a part in the Oscars mess-up? These Redditers seem to think so

While the world of showbiz continues to reel from the Oscars Best Picture fiasco, people from the world of graphic design have unexpectedly weighed in.

Reddit user ShinyTile decided to set up a thread arguing the case for the importance of good design and how it could have saved everyone from that horrific moment on Sunday night.

They wrote: “Another award show cringe brought upon by bad design: just make ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Moonlight’ in huge text. That’s it. An internally-used card doesn’t need an Oscars logo larger than the category.”

Now, it’s not exactly an internally-used card because it’s given to the winners when they collect their awards – we know this because Emma Stone made sure everyone knew she had her Best Actress card with her (but because Warren Beatty was handed a card from the wrong pile, he ended up with the back up version of her card and therefore read out La La Land).

But still, it does kinda make you think – the Oscars logo really doesn’t need to be that big, does it? The people surely know where they are.

TrashyRonin wrote: “Obviously the cards are for the Oscars. The presenters know they are at the Oscars. That piece of information doesn’t need to be the largest type on the card.

“The information that changes from card to card (category and name of winner) should be the most prominent info and immediately easy for the eye to discern.”

In case you didn’t know YOU ARE AT THE OSCARS (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Then there’s the issue with the award category typography, which is TINY.

So faint, so small (Chris Pizzello/AP)

As Prometheus1 pointed out: “Not only the smallest font, but relegated to the very bottom under a line, italicized, and put in what looks like a gray type. It’s like it was intentionally designed to go as unnoticed as possible.”

User jayfehr really went in, managing to somehow compare the incident to a house fire: “There are two steps to announcing the name. This problem could have been prevented at either step.

“Saying it’s bad organisation is like saying that having a fire alarm is enough to prevent death by fire. As we know, that’s not true. You also need a plan to get out in case of fire. Good design could have prevented the disaster (along with training for this scenario).

“Other steps to take could have been training before the fact. Three sets of eyes on the envelope with an aircraft-style check list that makes sure the right envelope gets in the presenters hands. And a camera pointed at the envelope as it is revealed so producers can cut the mic before the wrong name is spoken.

“However, on top of all that. Just a slight re-ordering of info on the card could have prevented the situation as well.”

Definitely some food for thought for The Academy for next year.