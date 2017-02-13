Did Adele just confirm she is married at the Grammys?

Adele thanked her “husband” on stage at the Grammys amid rumours she has secretly tied the knot with long-term partner Simon Konecki.

Accepting her album of the year award, the Hello singer said: “I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it.”

Adele, 28, and Konecki, 42, have been together since 2011 and have a four-year-old son, Angelo.

Adele with partner Simon Konecki backstage at Glastonbury in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Reports last month suggested the couple had got married after Adele was photographed wearing a gold band on her ring finger.

Her representative had “no comment” at the time, according to reports.

Adele also referred to her estranged father Mark Evans during her acceptance speech for record of the year.

Adele (Matt Sayles/AP)

Thanking her manager Jonathan Dickins, she said to him: “I owe you everything.

“We’ve been together for 10 years and I love you like you’re my dad.

“I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing… but I love you like I would love my dad.”