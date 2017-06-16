Dick Warner dies aged 70

Award winning broadcaster, environmentalist and Irish Examiner columnist Dick Warner has died.

The 70-year-old is thought to have passed away this morning after becoming ill while on a boat trip in Galway.

His career in TV and radio spanned more than 40 years and he was best known for his waterways television documentaries.
