Dick Warner dies aged 70
16/06/2017
Award winning broadcaster, environmentalist and Irish Examiner columnist Dick Warner has died.
The 70-year-old is thought to have passed away this morning after becoming ill while on a boat trip in Galway.
His career in TV and radio spanned more than 40 years and he was best known for his waterways television documentaries.
