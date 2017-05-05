Diane Keaton loves a screen kiss because of a lack of consequences

Hollywood star Diane Keaton has called on-screen romances “the greatest” because she gets to kiss men without any consequences.

The actress, 71, has puckered up with stars including Morgan Freeman and Michael Douglas throughout her long career.

She told the Graham Norton show: “Think of all the men you get to kiss and you don’t have to pay the price

(left to right) Diane Keaton, Michael Fassbender, Graham Norton, Jessica Chastain and Kevin Bacon during the filming of the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“The relationship is perfect because you are in the story and it’s the greatest thing kissing a man in a movie.

“People say it is hard, but they are wrong

“It’s the best. It doesn’t get any better,” she added.

Diane also revealed she had recently watched The Godfather for the first time in 30 years.

“I have to tell everyone it is genius. I couldn’t believe how good it was. It was great to be there,” she said.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One tonight.