Diana Ross ‘humbled’ with AMA lifetime achievement award

Diana Ross said she was “humbled” to be handed a lifetime achievement accolade at the American Music Awards.

Ross, 73, performed a medley of her hits including I’m Coming Out and Take Me Higher before bringing her family to the stage in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

“I really, really love being here and I feel so humbled by this,” she said.

Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama recorded a message to Ross in which Michelle celebrated her for reaching “folks of every race, background and walk of life”.

Ross was praised by one of her daughters, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, as a trailblazer for all.

Kendrick said: “With integrity, grace and generosity, you blazed a way not just for us your children, not just for women, not just for black folk, not just for singers and performers, or entrepreneurs who want to control their own destiny, but for all of us.”

Ross’s award closed the Microsoft Theatre ceremony which was presented by daughter and Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross.