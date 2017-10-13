Diana returns to magazine covers as she is remembered with legacy award

The late Diana, Princess of Wales will feature on the front of Attitude magazine after winning the publication’s legacy award.

The prize, marking the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death, was picked up by her youngest son Prince Harry during a glamorous ceremony in London on Thursday night.

The event also unveiled the stunning limited edition cover – a black and white photograph of the former royal by Patrick Demarchelier – now available on shop shelves.

Diana graces the cover of Attitude magazine (Attitude/PA)

According to Attitude, the posthumous award recognises the significance of Diana’s work in challenging the stigma and fear that surrounded HIV and Aids in the 1980s and 1990s.

The magazine cover adds to a long list that Diana amassed before her death at the age of 36, including the likes of Vogue and Vanity Fair.

Darren Styles, managing director of Stream Publishing and publisher of Attitude magazine, said: “Behind Diana’s famous beauty and style, there was a radical firebrand driven by a passion for activism.

“Very few individuals had the power to change the mindset of millions of people at that time, but Diana knew that she was one of them — and she chose to wield her power to improve the lives of gay men suffering with HIV/Aids.”

Diana arriving at an Aids information kiosk in Paris in 1992 (Martin Keene/PA)

“Without the expected mask, gown or gloves, she touched and embraced the sick and the dying, when the common misconception was (that) sharing cutlery or a public bathroom would see you infected.

“It changed understanding and it changed our world. 2017 may mark 20 years since the death of the princess, but it also marks 30 years since the start of her HIV activism, and her opening of the UK’s first hospital unit dedicated to HIV/Aids.”

Attitude’s Diana artwork forms one of six limited edition winners’ covers following Thursday’s awards, which support the Elton John Aids Foundation.