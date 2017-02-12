Dev Patel marvels at his leap from Skins to Bafta glory

Lion star Dev Patel has said he cannot believe he is accepting a Bafta just 10 years after he made his debut on Skins.

Dev, 26, who had never acted professionally before he answered an open casting call for the teen drama, took home the supporting actor award for his role in Lion, a true story about a child separated from his family in India and adopted by a family in Australia.

(Ian West/PA)

Contemplating what his Skins character Anwar would make of his success, Dev said: “I’m sure he would be off his face by now, I don’t think he would make it to the final step up to the stage before he collapsed.

“My mum took me to an open casting of Skins after she saw an advert in Metro newspaper and 10 years on we are here at the Baftas and that is pretty amazing.”

Speaking backstage, he said: “I really did not expect it, we have gone to so many awards ceremony and this one is where everything changed, on home turf with my family.

(Ian West/PA)

“I used to watch this with them, in Rayners Lane on the end of the Piccadilly Line. It’s an out of body experience.

“I will half it with Sunny (Pawar, who plays the younger incarnation of his character). There are a lot of people it should go to.”