Dev Patel leads way for British stars at Baftas ceremony

Dev Patel has led the way for British stars at this year’s Baftas.

The former Skins star was awarded the best supporting actor Bafta for his role in Lion.

A huge round of applause went through London’s Royal Albert Hall as Dev approached the stage to pick up his prize.

He said he was “overwhelmed” to win the accolade.

Dev Patel (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dev, who stars opposite Nicole Kidman in the film, said: “Oh my God this is so overwhelming, I sit at home and watch this with my family, who are here with me tonight, and it’s such an overwhelming feeling.”

Accepting his award, he added: “I love you guys, this is a film about a love that transcends borders, race, colours, anything and you guys are my driving force.”

He thanked his “amazing team, who had the insane task of trying to get this Indian dude, this noodle with wonky teeth and a lazy eye and floppy hair work in this industry”.

Nicole Kidman (Ian West/PA)

Kenneth Lonergan picked up the original screenplay award for Manchester By The Sea.

The director said he was “overwhelmed” and that he never expected to be on the Royal Albert Hall’s stage.

Kenneth praised the film’s cast, which includes Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams and Lucas Hedges, as one of the most “amazing” he has ever worked with.

The US film-maker said he is very proud of his teenage daughter, as his acceptance speech took a political turn.

He said: “She turned 15 two weeks ago and she has been to five protest demonstrations in that time. I’m very, very proud of her.”