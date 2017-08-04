Despacito smashes YouTube’s record for most viewed video

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit summer anthem Despacito has become the most viewed YouTube video of all time.

The announcement came from the website on Friday after the Latin American hit clocked up almost three billion views (2,993,786,682), overtaking previous record holder See You Again, by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth for the Furious 7 movie soundtrack.

It has also become the most “liked” YouTube clip to date and The Guardian newspaper last month reported that it had become the world’s most streamed video ever, with more than four billion streams across all major platforms.

The news adds to a big day of achievements for the artists, whose remix of the song in collaboration with Justin Bieber was named UK number one for an 11th week.

Only Slim Whitman’s 1955 track Rose Marie has logged as many weeks in pole position in the Official Charts’ 65-year history.

A version of the video featuring the Purpose star has so far received more than 464 million YouTube views.

Fonsi and Yankee’s track became the global smash hit of the season following its release this year and has also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.