Despacito is the biggest song of the summer

The remix of the catchy Spanish song Despacito which features Justin Bieber has claimed the title of the biggest UK song for the summer of 2017.

According to the Official Charts Company, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s track Despacito has beaten other big hitters such as Ed Sheeran to claim the top spot.

The list, which is based on UK sales and streams, also sees Rita Ora claim the top spot for a female artist with her tune, Your Song, in the eighth position of the Top 10.

The Despacito remix notched up 1.2 million combined sales across 347,000 downloads between early June and the end of August, the Official Charts Company data estimates.

The song has been played 84 million times across streaming services including Spotify, Google Play, Apple Music and Deezer.

Lifetime combined sales of the song – which logged 11 weeks at number one – stand at 1.8 million.

French Montana’s Unforgettable featuring Swae Lee is the UK’s second biggest song this summer with 693,000 combined sales, with DJ Khaled’s Wild Thoughts featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller in third with combined sales of 691,000.

Jonas Blue beat Liam Payne to become the highest ranking British artist on the list – Mama featuring William Singe is in fourth with 578,000, while Payne’s first solo single Strip That Down featuring Quavo follows close behind in fifth (541,000).

Ora was in eighth with Your Song racking up combined sales of 470,000.

Rita Ora (Danny Lawson/PA)

Girl group Little Mix followed hot on her heels with sales of Power, which was boosted by a Stormzy remix this year, reaching 460,000.

Two charity songs made the list – Ariana Grande’s One Last Time was the season’s 12th biggest song and Bridge Over Troubled Water by Artists For Grenfell was the 23rd.

Grande’s 2015 track was re-released in the wake of the terrorist attack at her show at Manchester Arena, which claimed the lives of 22 people.

Ariana Grande performs at the One Love Manchester concert (Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester/PA)

The cover of Bridge Over Troubled Water was released in support of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire and included stars such as Stormzy, Ora, Jessie Ware, James Arthur and the London Community Gospel Choir.