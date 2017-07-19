Despacito is now the most streamed song of all time

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee track Despacito, which gained worldwide popularity after it was remixed by Justin Bieber, has become the most streamed track of all time.

The song has been played more than 4.6 billion times across various streaming platforms, overtaking Bieber’s 2015 track Sorry which previously held the title.

The song, which was released in January, has been at the top of the Official Singles Charts for nine of the past 10 weeks.

Fonsi said in a statement that streaming has helped his music reach every corner of the planet.

In a video on Instagram he said: “That’s just crazy, I’m super happy. Thank you to my brother Daddy Yankee, thank you to Justin Bieber for jumping on this remix and thank you for everybody involved and for loving it and for supporting Latin music.”

Daddy Yankee recently ousted Ed Sheeran to become the first Latino artist to lead in Spotify streams, thanks in part to Despacito’s success.