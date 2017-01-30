Des Cahill’s performance on last night’s DWTS was worth the TV licence alone

Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars is in full swing and last night another celebrity got the boot.

This time it was model Thalia Heffernan who had to say goodbye after her minion themed dance to Happy failed to secure viewers votes.

But there was one celebrity that stole the show - RTÉ’s sports pundit, Des Cahill.

Dressed head-to-toe Austin Powers, yes Austin Powers, the 63-year-old confidently showed the nation that he’s got the grooves.

Trust us, this will make your Monday a whole lot better.

Addressing Des, after his performance with dance partner Karen Burke, Judge Julian told him that he will never look at him in the same way.

A feeling most people resonated with.

RTÉ, you have outdone yourself.
By Anna O'Donoghue

