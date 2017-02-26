Des Cahill had us all crying on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars

It’s week eight on Dancing with the Stars Ireland and it looks like everyone has upped the ante.

From Dayl's impressive ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift as part of his contemporary ballroom dance the overall theme of the night was an emotional one.

But it all came to a climax when Des Cahill got a surprise visit from Dubliner John Sheehan.

The music legend popped by rehearsals to play the duo the Marino Waltz while they practiced their waltz.

The sports pundit was clearly moved by his partner Karen’s planned surprised and even brought the tears to the dance floor after his performance.

And let’s just say, he started a trend.

Chatting to Nicky Byrne after the performance he said that his tears were "smiles".

No, you're crying.
By Anna O'Donoghue

