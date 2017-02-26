Des Cahill had us all crying on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars

It’s week eight on Dancing with the Stars Ireland and it looks like everyone has upped the ante.

From Dayl's impressive ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift as part of his contemporary ballroom dance the overall theme of the night was an emotional one.

But it all came to a climax when Des Cahill got a surprise visit from Dubliner John Sheehan.

The music legend popped by rehearsals to play the duo the Marino Waltz while they practiced their waltz.

The sports pundit was clearly moved by his partner Karen’s planned surprised and even brought the tears to the dance floor after his performance.

And let’s just say, he started a trend.

Ah lads. Des Cahill being surprised by John Sheehan 😭😭😭😭😭 #DWTSIrl — Nicola Brennan (@nnibhraonain) February 26, 2017

I didn't think I'd become so emotionally invested in #DWTSIrl yet here I am tearing up at Des C & Karen. — Brendan Kennedy (@Brendybob) February 26, 2017

In fairness, tonight was his best yet #DWTSIrl — grainne pinaqui (@docmum) February 26, 2017

Ah stop Des Cahill has me in bits! 😭😭😭❤️ #DWTSIrl — Maria Nev™ (@youngmaria84) February 26, 2017

Des would melt your heart, bless his soul 😭 #DWTSIrl — Orla O'Connor (@OrlaOC_98) February 26, 2017

Dancing Dessie is crying! That'll bring even more votes. Pull on the Dublin fans heartstrings. Sly #DWTSIrl — grainne pinaqui (@docmum) February 26, 2017

Absolutely loved that! That was something special, well done Des! #DWTSIrl — Grace O Sullivan (@gracesully11) February 26, 2017

@sportsdes #DWTSIrl Well done Des & Karen, That's the emotional vote in the bag tonight 😜 — Declan Brennan (@DecB1) February 26, 2017

Karen's surprise for Des was so touching #DWTSIRL 💕💕💕 — Rachel Fox ♡ (@MCEK96) February 26, 2017

I thought that was really really lovely. Not spectacular dancing but really emotional. Well done Des & Karen 💚 #DWTSIrl — Amy (@amy_kir1) February 26, 2017

Chatting to Nicky Byrne after the performance he said that his tears were "smiles".

No, you're crying.