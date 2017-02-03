Derval O'Rourke is trying to make her freezer sexy

Derval O'Rourke appeared on the Late Late Show tonight and the busy lady has "loads of good things going on."

Ryan Tubridy asked her about the photo she tweeted of the opening of the new Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, Dublin.

“If I tweet that this picture is odd, is Twitter gonna give out to me?” three-time Olympian Derval O’Rourke asked at the time.

If I tweet that I find this picture odd is twitter gonna give out to me?! (Hides 🙈)

It's from today's national indoor arena launch. pic.twitter.com/WdeUvZFlcD — Derval O'Rourke (@DervalORourke) January 26, 2017

"There's no high-profile athletes there's just a load of men in suits," she said.

"That doesn't really represent how many great women athletes are out there. We've loads of talented women."

On the topic of women in sport, Tubridy questioned her about gender quotas in sport. He was mildly amused by her response which was that "you should have your best athletes."

However, she also commented that "women need to see that if they put their hand up and if they're good enough they'll get it."

"There's lots of talented people out there," she said.

O'Rourke still hopes to join the board of Sport Ireland, although her appointment has been delayed for the past year.

"If I do go and sit on the board I'd be delighted and it would be a privilege."

On her cookbook, The Fit Foodie, she says her mantra is to "eat well and keep moving."

"Sometimes people go for a total overhaul instead of trying for small wins."

Finally Tubridy asked her the winning question: "How do you make a freezer sexy?"

"Really cool Tupperware," she replied.

Noted.