Dermot O’Leary praises his parents as they move home to Wexford

Dermot O’Leary has posted a touching tribute to his parents as he paid a final visit to his childhood home.

The TV presenter shared a photograph on Instagram of his mother Marie and father Sean outside the house he grew up in, saying that they were moving back to Ireland.

He told his 337,000 followers on the site: “Squeezed in a last visit and supper to O’Leary HQ before Mam and Dad take the trip back to Wexford.

“They’ve loved it here. Since they’ve moved in 68 the people have been nothing but kind, welcoming and generous to them in a time when it wasn’t easy to be Irish in Britain. But, home calls.”

O’Leary then went on to thank his parents for everything they have done for him.

He said: “So thanks Maria and Sean, for being brave enough to pack up as kids, leave your homes, loved ones and move somewhere no one knows you.

“Here’s to all our parents, and what they do for us.

“Your daughter has a PHD, your son… well he talks out loud for a living, but let’s gloss over that.”

He conclude his post: “Est 1968, with a final supper of home grown potatoes, obvs, and one last wistful gaze at those beautiful big Essex/Suffolk skies. Here’s to act three. X.”