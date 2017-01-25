Dermot O'Leary: Hosting the Brits would be 'tough'
TV presenter Dermot O’Leary has said he is “hugely flattered” to have been asked to front the Brits.
The 43-year-old could host the music awards show after crooner Michael Buble, whose three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer, pulled out.
The star, who is also at the helm of Wednesday night’s National Television Awards, told The Sun that it would be a “tough gig”.
“Obviously it’s hugely flattering to be asked,” he said.
“I’d much rather be asked in different circumstances though. We should not forget in all of this that a little boy’s really ill and his dad’s got to take some time off to look after him.
“I’m not saying that in a schmaltzy way, it’s obviously very important.
“That said though, it’s a really tough gig and it’s a huge gig to be asked to do.”
The X Factor presenter said he will be focusing on the National Television Awards – when he will open the show with Sir Tom Jones – before he considers the request to host next month’s Brits.
