Depeche Mode to headline BBC 6 Music Festival

Electronic music veterans Depeche Mode will headline the BBC 6 Music Festival in Glasgow.

The Essex trio, whose 14th studio album Spirit is to be released in March, will be joined at the event by Scottish groups Belle & Sebastian and The Jesus And Mary Chain, and a host of other acts.

The three-day festival takes place at several venues across the city with Depeche Mode playing the 2,000-capacity Barrowland Ballroom on Sunday March 26.

Other acts announced by 6 Music presenter Lauren Laverne during her show on Tuesday include American groups Future Islands and Car Seat Headrest, Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon, indie-rockers The Shins, and electronic duo Goldfrapp.

Lauren said: “The 6 Music Festival is going further north than ever before.

“I love Glasgow and have so many great memories of the city, and the 6 Music Festival is sure to create some more. The music is going to be awesome.”

The 6 Music Festival takes place from March 24-26. Tickets for the events go on sale on Friday February 24 at 10am.