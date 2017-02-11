Denzel Washington baffled at being overlooked for Bafta nominations

Denzel Washington says he has “no idea” why he has never been nominated for a Bafta award.

The Hollywood star has won two acting Oscars during his decades-long career and is nominated this year for another two: best actor and best picture for Fences, which he directed.

On his lack of a nod from the British Academy of the Film and Television Arts, he told the Press Association: “I’ve never been nominated for a Bafta.

Denzel Washington (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“You’ll have to ask them why, I have no idea. I’ve been nominated for eight Oscars, won two.

“Morgan Freeman and I have never been nominated for a Bafta.”

Denzel’s Fences co-star Viola Davis has received a nod in the best supporting actress category at this year’s ceremony, which takes place on Sunday at the Royal Albert Hall.

The actor, 62, also discussed the current trend for stars using their acceptance speeches at awards ceremonies to air their views about politics.

He said: “It’s America. People have the right to do and say what they want.

“There’s a feeling in the air.”