Demi Lovato pens touching thank you message to fans

Demi Lovato has thanked fans for supporting her last year, when she took a break from the spotlight because she felt she was “not meant for this business and the media”.

The US singer and actress announced in October 2016 that she was taking some time off music and the limelight, admitting it “doesn’t feel worth it anymore”.

Lovato – who battled substance abuse, self-harming, an eating disorder and depression before ending up in rehab in 2010 – has now posted a message on Twitter saying she appreciated the “unwavering love and support” that greeted her decision.

Thank you Lovatics 💗 pic.twitter.com/Y4xNsLfsej — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 10, 2017

The star told her fans – who she called Lovatics – she had just returned from a trip to Hamburg which had reminded her that “having emotional human connection and love are absolutely crucial for our existence and survival”.

She went on: “I am lucky to be in a position to have the love of tens of millions of people. It’s so unreal!

“I look at my followers on social media and the people I get to meet during shows and just out and about, and the kindness of every single one of you continuously blows me away.

“Over the recent months, I’ve made a conscious decision to slow down a bit, to hug and meet more of you, and to take more time learning about some of your personal journeys too.

“Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness. I’ll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me.

“But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is.”

Lovato, 24, is now releasing new track Sorry Not Sorry.

She told her 45 million followers on the site: “I’m so happy that I was able to come back to writing music more energized and inspired than ever, and to be able to give my all and more, to this new chapter.

“Sorry Not Sorry is the first of many songs that I’ve been working on, and I can’t wait for you guys to hear all of them. I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before.

“This is an anthem for anyone who’s ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f*****g savage!!!”