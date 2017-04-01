Demi Lovato: 'I make a point to surround myself with strong women'

Singer Demi Lovato has said she has made a point of surrounding herself with strong women after realising she was often the only girl in the room when she started in the music industry.

The 24-year-old said the fact she did not have enough women in her life affected the way she related to other females until she made a specific change.

She told the Press Association: “In my work environment, I used to only surround myself with men and I only had guys in my band and I toured with guys and my tour manager and this and that and now I’ve made it a point to surround myself with strong women and its really made a difference in my life.

Demi and Smurfette (Charles Sykes/AP)

“I can go to them with questions and they can give me advice, but also in my personal life, I have a group of strong women that I surround myself with as well that really care about me that are great role models for me and are positive influences in my life.”

“I made a specific change. There was a time where I used to say I didn’t get along with girls, but then I re-evaluated why I didn’t get along with girls and I think it’s just that I didn’t have any really in my life that I trusted and now that I have women in my life that I trust I feel like I’m a girl’s girl.”

Demi, who made her debut as a child star on Barney & Friends before forging a successful pop career, toured extensively with the Jonas Brothers after starring in their Disney Channel film Camp Rock.

Actor Joe Manganiello, left, singer Demi Lovato and director Kelly Asbury (Evan Agostini/AP)

She said: “My first time touring I was on a bus full of guys, and so I didn’t have very many women around me, now I have a core group of really strong women that are a part of my team, whether it’s management, hair and make-up, or my assistant.

“I have a lot of strong women around me and it’s really refreshing. It’s nice to be able to not feel like I’m the only girl in the room any more.”

Demi Lovato (Evan Agostini/AP)

After years in music racking up hits such as Heart Attack, Cool For The Summer and Confident, she has returned to acting to voice Smurfette in new animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Smurfette is famously the only female Smurf in the series, and Demi said she related to that aspect of the character.

She said: “Smurfette is such an iconic role to play, and so playing her was an honour and it was exciting for me, and I loved the storyline. I love how she finds her identity throughout the film. it was fun for me because I don’t get to do a lot of voiceover work. I’m in the studio a bunch, but the acting that I have done has been on camera.”

Smurfs: The Lost Village is in UK cinemas now.