Demi Lovato honoured for efforts to help bi-polar sufferers
25/10/2017 - 08:11:24Back to Mental Health Showbiz Home
Demi Lovato has been honoured at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles for her efforts to help others with bi-polar disorder.
Other stars who attended the event included actress Cate Blanchett, who was presented the Style Icon award.
Picking up the Advocate Award, Demi spoke about her personal battle with bi-polar.
She said: "I'm not ashamed of it, in fact, I'm proud that I'm living a life that I'm really happy to live and I'm healthy.
"I've learned that it's so important to use my voice for more than just singing ".
The star's documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated was released on YouTube this month.
The full length documentary gives a deep insight into the 25-year-old's busy life and you can watch it here:
Join the conversation - comment here