Demi Lovato honoured for efforts to help bi-polar sufferers

Demi Lovato has been honoured at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles for her efforts to help others with bi-polar disorder.

Other stars who attended the event included actress Cate Blanchett, who was presented the Style Icon award.

Picking up the Advocate Award, Demi spoke about her personal battle with bi-polar.

She said: "I'm not ashamed of it, in fact, I'm proud that I'm living a life that I'm really happy to live and I'm healthy.

"I've learned that it's so important to use my voice for more than just singing ".

Amazing night at the #InStyleAwards 💗 Thank you @kellyrowland for presenting me with the Advocate Award!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

The star's documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated was released on YouTube this month.

The full length documentary gives a deep insight into the 25-year-old's busy life and you can watch it here: