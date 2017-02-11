Deleted scene from Fantastic Beasts expands the Wizarding World a little wider

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was one of the hit films of 2016.

Now a new deleted scene from the film has revealed a little bit more about the wider Wizarding World in America.

The film showed mere Muggles plenty about US wizards but know we can learn a little more about the American School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Ilvermorny.

The scene shows the characters Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Tina (Katherine Waterston) singing the Ilvermorny school song which details how the school was formed.

One of the things we had already known was that Ilvermorny was founded by an Irish girl - Isolt Sayre from Co. Kerry.