Debbie Reynolds' son shares tribute to late mother and sister

Todd Fisher has shared a heartbreaking tribute over Twitter of his late mother and sister.

The 84-year-old Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday, her son announced, saying: “She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.”

“She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie’,” he added. “And then she was gone.”

Actor and director Fisher, 58, speaking outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre where Reynolds was taken by ambulance, said the stress of his sister’s death on Tuesday at 60 “was too much” for their mother.

Todd Fisher today shared a drawing of Fisher in her Princess Leia outfit and Reynolds in a Singin' in the Rain slicker with the lyrics: "What a glorious feeling. I'm happy again."

Todd wrote: "This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting."