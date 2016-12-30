Debbie Reynolds feared outliving Carrie Fisher

Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds once said she feared outliving her daughter Carrie Fisher.

The Singin’ In The Rain actress and singer, 84, died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, just a day after the death of Carrie, 60.

Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother Todd said his mother’s last words were: “I want to be with Carrie.”

Debbie Reynolds (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

According to the Telegraph, she wrote in her autobiography Unsinkable in 2013 that it was “not natural to outlive your child”, adding “I don’t know if I could survive that”.

Relatives of the mother and daughter are hoping to organise a joint memorial service as tributes continue to pour in for them.

Todd told the New York Daily News: “It’s what we want to do, but we’re still working on the mechanics.

“We like the idea, if it’s at all possible. I think it’s appropriate.”

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher (Vince Bucci/AP)

Star Wars actress Carrie died in hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23.

Shortly before she fell ill, Debbie had expressed an interest in laying her only daughter to rest at the spot where she planned to be buried herself, Todd added.