Debbie has regained her sparkle since Strictly, says mother Babs

Debbie McGee’s mother has sent the star an emotional message ahead of the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The radio presenter, 59, has recovered her “sparkle” since appearing on the show, her mother Babs McGee said as she referenced the death of her daughter’s husband, magician Paul Daniels.

In a montage of video messages from McGee’s loved ones broadcast on spin-off show It Takes Two, Babs said: “When Debbie did her first dance I had tears. She went through a really tough time losing her dad and losing Paul.

“For a few months she was very very down, then she got Strictly and the sparkle came back.”

She added: “Debbie, I just want you to know how proud I am of you and I know your dad would be doubly, doubly proud, so just go out and smash it.”

Her sister said: “If Paul could see her now and how well she’s done he would be so proud and overjoyed.”

Debbie McGee (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

McGee was in tears as she watched the video alongside partner Giovanni Pernice before telling presenter Zoe Ball: “People have shown me how much they love me and that’s something that you can never buy.”

Saturday-night’s final will see her compete for the glitterball trophy with actors Joe McFadden and Gemma Atkinson and singer Alexandra Burke.

The three other finalists also appeared on It Takes Two and were sent messages from their loved ones.

Burke also grew emotional as her sister said she had been competing in memory of their mother, who died in August as the former X Factor singer was in training for this year’s series.

Friday’s episode of It Takes Two comes almost 24 hours ahead of the grand final and took place metres away from the dance floor inside the Strictly ballroom.