Death of Dolores O’Riordan makes front page headlines around the world

Back to Dolores O’Riordan Showbiz Home

News that Limerick singer Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly yesterday in London was front page news around the world.

This is how some of the global news industry reacted to her death:
KEYWORDS: Dolores O'Riordan

 

By Denise O’Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz