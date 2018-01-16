Death of Dolores O’Riordan makes front page headlines around the world
News that Limerick singer Dolores O’Riordan died suddenly yesterday in London was front page news around the world.
This is how some of the global news industry reacted to her death:
The Guardian front page, Tuesday 16 January 2018: Scramble to save jobs as Carillion crisis deepens pic.twitter.com/hMBxU8qexy— The Guardian (@guardian) January 15, 2018
Tomorrow's front page: Taxpayers face huge bill for collapse of Carillion #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3Hb7re7j1t— The Times of London (@thetimes) January 15, 2018
Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition: https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/qSijbuxbMq— The Independent (@Independent) January 15, 2018
Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/LDEDCN89yC— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 15, 2018
"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." https://t.co/LHW84HcMPD— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 16, 2018
An early look at Tuesday's front... pic.twitter.com/GrJBBEzTxE
In today’s Globe: Leaders say they’ll battle hate and Trump, concerns circle Chinese center at UMass Boston, more. https://t.co/MNx3NMrttU pic.twitter.com/yr2L7NOQWz— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) January 16, 2018
