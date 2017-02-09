Death In Paradise mirrors Kris Marshall's real-life reason for quitting the Caribbean

Death In Paradise’s main character quit the Caribbean for the same reason as Kris Marshall who plays him – to spend more time with his loved ones in the UK.

The actor had previously announced that his decision for leaving the BBC detective series, which films in Guadeloupe, was to be with his young family who he missed while he was away.

In Thursday night’s episode, his character DI Humphrey Goodman, who was visiting London on a murder case, decided not to go back to the fictional island of Saint-Marie so that he could stay with old flame Martha (Sally Bretton), mirroring Marshall’s real-life dilemma.

Humphrey wanted to stay with Martha (BBC)

Kris had told Good Morning Britain that it was no longer practical to bring his family along to filming as he had done for the first three years.

He said: “We had a daughter this time last year and so bringing her and my son – he’s about to start school – it all became a bit of a juggling mission.

“So that was really the reason behind it. So this last series I did do on my own, which was quite tough.”

Kris and Humphrey are both swapping the Caribbean for the UK (BBC)

Kris said using Skype to communicate with his family back home “leaves me bereft”, adding: “I have to go and drown my sorrows in the bath.”

The actor took over the lead role as DI Humphrey Goodman in 2014 after Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole, who had been the star since the series began in 2011, was killed off at a Cambridge University reunion at the start of the third run.

Father Ted actor Ardal O’Hanlon is the next person to pick up the baton of Saint-Marie detective, after his London-based DI Jack Mooney exchanged jobs with Goodman.

Ardal O’Hanlon is headed to the Caribbean now (BBC)

In an emotional scene at the end of the BBC1 episode, Kris’s character told Bretton: “There’s no point in me being in the Caribbean if you’re going to be over here. Where you are is where my paradise is.”

He added: “I’d like to stay with you in London forever.”

Meanwhile, the recently bereaved DI Mooney and his daughter Siobhan, played by Grace Stone, travelled to Saint-Marie for a holiday and were told when they arrived that they may be staying for longer.

Fans of the series tweeted their sadness at seeing Kris leave the role.

I love Kris Marshall in this. Please don't leave. 😔 #DeathInParadise — Sophie (@MattDAngeloFans) February 9, 2017

Some viewers thought that Kris’s exit from the show pointed to him being a contender for the next star of Doctor Who after Peter Capaldi quits the Time Lord character.

Nice send off for Kris Marshall in #DeathInParadise.

Reckon he'd make a cracking replacement for Peter Capaldi in #DoctorWho. 👍🏻📺 — JOSHUA CRISP (@IAmJoshua_) February 9, 2017

Crossing everything I've got that Kris Marshall has left to be the new Doctor. #deathinparadise — Chris Webb (@Chris22Webb) February 9, 2017

I find it really coincidental that Kris Marshall leaves #deathinparadise just in time to occupy the TARDIS in #DoctorWho — ♥Twisted♥Serpent♥ (@SilveryLioness) February 9, 2017

Ardal will star in the final two episodes of this series, which continues on BBC One on Thursday at 9pm.