Death In Paradise fans are pining for Kris Marshall

Former Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon stepped into Kris Marshall’s shoes as Death In Paradise’s new detective tonight, but fans of the series missed the old lead.

Last week, Kris bowed out of the BBC One crime series as his character Humphrey decided to stay in London, swapping roles with Ardal’s detective Jack Mooney.

Ardal O’Hanlon took over the detective mantel tonight (BBC)

But some of the audience struggled to embrace the cast change, complaining that the programme just wasn’t the same without Kris.

#deathinparadise is not the same without Humphrey! — Tom Mumford (@ThomasMumford) February 16, 2017

I don't how I feel about this new detective😕 #deathinparadise — Nicola (@itsnicola_1) February 16, 2017

So missing Kris Marshall in #deathinparadise ! Not as good !! — Jane Mosley (@mosleywood) February 16, 2017

#DeathinParadise ....already missing Humphrey 😢 — Kathryn JT Britton (@kathb24) February 16, 2017

Fans of Death In Paradise mostly agreed that they had preferred Kris’s Humphrey as island detective.

The new death in paradise inspector will never be as good as the old one — Ems (@wellyboot_) February 16, 2017

I'm still really sad #KrisMarshall left #DeathInParadise @HumphreyGoodman was such a good character & defo my favourite detective. — georgia (@gjanea66) February 16, 2017

Although some still wished that the original sleuth played by Ben Miller had not been killed off.

#DeathInParadise is not the same without Kris Marshall, but I wish @ActualBenMiller could've come back. He's the best! 💜 — ❤KELLY❤ (@LoveKelly1982) February 16, 2017

However, it wasn’t all bad news for Ardal as some viewers admitted to liking his character more than Kris’s.

Really enjoying Death in Paradise with Ardal O'Hanlon. His character really works well #deathinparadise — Vivienne Hall (@VeeeevH) February 16, 2017

#deathinparadise Jack Mooney seems to more realistic in the role than Humphrey. — Loafer1946 (@Loafer1946) February 16, 2017

It’s early days for the new detective – let’s see how he fares next week.