Dear White People given full marks on reviews site after accusations of racism

Netflix series Dear White People has been given a rating of 100% on reviews website Rotten Tomatoes despite an initial backlash over its release.

The 10-part series, which appeared on the streaming service on April 28, has been hailed by critics after attracting criticism for appearing to be racist following the release of the trailer in February.

A satirical comedy, Dear White People follows the racial politics between minority students and white students at a fictional, largely white Ivy League University in the US, and is based on the 2014 film of the same name.

Part of the teaser clip showed the leading character Samantha White, played by Logan Browning, urging her fellow students to stop wearing blackface costumes at Halloween.

The trailer launch earlier this year prompted a backlash across social media, as it was described as “anti-white” and “racist” by many.

Others said the show promoted “white genocide” and was “propaganda”.

Many called for a boycott of Netflix, with the hashtag #BoycottNetflix going viral and with users posting screengrabs to show they had cancelled their subscriptions.

Dear White People (Netflix)

Less than one week after its official release, the critics have shown nothing but love for the programme as it reached the coveted spot on the reviews aggregator site.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the critics’ consensus is that Dear White People is “timely, provocative, and sharply written” and is “an entertaining blend of social commentary and incisive humour”.

The TV show’s creator Justin Simien – who also directed the movie – addressed the negativity surrounding the trailer release earlier this year on Twitter.

@JSim07 I think what pisses people off is seeing a woman of color refer to white people en masse. Something she'd not dare be allowed in... — Justin Simien (@JSim07) February 9, 2017

@JSim07 ...decades past. Equality feels like oppression to the privileged and thus three benign words send them into a fight for their... — Justin Simien (@JSim07) February 9, 2017

@JSim07 ...very existence. Which happens to it actually not be in any real danger. This is how a minute long date announcement becomes a... — Justin Simien (@JSim07) February 9, 2017