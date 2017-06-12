'Dear Evan Hansen' wins big at this year's Tony Awards

The 71st Tony Awards have taken place in New York, and 'Dear Evan Hansen' is the clear winner of the night, picking up six awards, including Best Musical.

Here is the list of winners:

Best play - Oslo

Best musical - Dear Evan Hansen

Best revival of a play - Jitney

Best revival of a musical - Hello, Dolly!

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play - Kevin Kline for Present Laughter

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play - Laurie Metcalf for A Doll's House, Part 2

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical - Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical - Bette Midler for Hello, Dolly!

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play - Michael Aronov for Oslo

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play - Cynthia Nixon for Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical - Gavin Creel for Hello, Dolly!

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play - Rachel Bay Jones for Dear Evan Hansen

Best book of a musical - Steven Levenson for Dear Evan Hansen

Best original score written for the theatre - Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for Dear Evan Hansen

Best scenic design of a play - Nigel Hook for The Play That Goes Wrong

Best scenic design of a musical - Mimi Lien for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best costume design of a play - Jane Greenwood for Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Best costume design of a musical - Santo Loquasto for Hello, Dolly!

Best lighting design of a play - Christopher Akerlind for Indecent

Best lighting design of a musical - Bradley King for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best direction of a play - Rebecca Taichman for Indecent

Best direction of a musical - Christopher Ashley for Come From Away

Best choreography - Andy Blankenbuehler for Bandstand

Best orchestrations - Alex Lacamoire for Dear Evan Hansen

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre - James Earl Jones

Regional theatre Tony Award - Dallas Theater Center

Special Tony Award - Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin for sound design on The Encounter