'Dear Evan Hansen' wins big at this year's Tony Awards
The 71st Tony Awards have taken place in New York, and 'Dear Evan Hansen' is the clear winner of the night, picking up six awards, including Best Musical.
Here is the list of winners:
Best play - Oslo
And the Tony goes to… @OsloBway @LCTheater. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/9SVHOuWsu1— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best musical - Dear Evan Hansen
And the Tony goes to… @DearEvanHansen. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/JwiKHIF0EF— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best revival of a play - Jitney
And the Tony goes to… #Jitney @MTC_NYC. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/5axeLwNvYl— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best revival of a musical - Hello, Dolly!
And the Tony goes to… @HelloDollyBway. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/kPBZ9Fer31— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play - Kevin Kline for Present Laughter
And the Tony goes to… #KevinKline for @laughteronbway. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/Lrfk7fBIMO— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play - Laurie Metcalf for A Doll's House, Part 2
And the Tony goes to… #LaurieMetcalf for @DollsHousePart2. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/Xifx2XTYlk— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical - Ben Platt for Dear Evan Hansen
And the Tony goes to… @BenSPLATT for @DearEvanHansen. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/0rasujo5wD— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical - Bette Midler for Hello, Dolly!
And the Tony goes to… @BetteMidler for @HelloDollyBway. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/dlTlBnXbSM— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play - Michael Aronov for Oslo
And the Tony goes to… #MichaelAronov for @OsloBway @LCTheater. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/joU2nkz7R2— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play - Cynthia Nixon for Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
And the Tony goes to… #CynthiaNixon for #TheLittleFoxes @MTC_NYC. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/c8EHC2TQTA— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical - Gavin Creel for Hello, Dolly!
And the Tony goes to… @gavincreel for @HelloDollyBway. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/FdeZOnBv2I— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play - Rachel Bay Jones for Dear Evan Hansen
And the Tony goes to… @RachelBayJones for @DearEvanHansen. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/cWA6DqBr7V— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best book of a musical - Steven Levenson for Dear Evan Hansen
And the Tony goes to… @Steven_Levenson for @DearEvanHansen. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/HjvIlOi8lB— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best original score written for the theatre - Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for Dear Evan Hansen
And the Tony goes to… @pasekandpaul for @DearEvanHansen. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/pQQOdIBuad— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best scenic design of a play - Nigel Hook for The Play That Goes Wrong
Best scenic design of a musical - Mimi Lien for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best costume design of a play - Jane Greenwood for Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Best costume design of a musical - Santo Loquasto for Hello, Dolly!
Best lighting design of a play - Christopher Akerlind for Indecent
Best lighting design of a musical - Bradley King for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best direction of a play - Rebecca Taichman for Indecent
And the Tony goes to… @RebeccaTaichman for @IndecentBway. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/z03xhHTwSP— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best direction of a musical - Christopher Ashley for Come From Away
And the Tony goes to… #ChristopherAshley for @WeComeFromAway. #TonyAwards2017 pic.twitter.com/uHKSt9AH2g— The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 12, 2017
Best choreography - Andy Blankenbuehler for Bandstand
Best orchestrations - Alex Lacamoire for Dear Evan Hansen
Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre - James Earl Jones
Regional theatre Tony Award - Dallas Theater Center
Special Tony Award - Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin for sound design on The Encounter
