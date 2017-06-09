Deaf singer wows the crowds on America's Got Talent

Just when you think there are some things that are simply out of your reach, you come across someone that achieves what may be thought as the impossible.

Meet Mandy Harvey.

Harvey lost her hearing when she was 18-years-old due to a connective tissue disorder.

The 29-year-old had been singing since the age of four and after she became hearing-impaired she trained herself to sing again with the use of muscle memory, visual tuners and pitch trusting.

She also performs with no shoes on as she uses her feet to feel the tempo and vibrations of the music from the floor.

Harvey and her interrupter Sarah took to the stage before the music student performed an original song, called "Try".

Powerful.