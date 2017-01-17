DC Insider says Wonder Woman film is a disaster

The upcoming Wonder Woman movie, one of the DC Extended Universes’ flagship films, could be a complete disaster if Schmoes Know host Sasha Perl-Raver to be believed.

According to Perl-Raver, an insider working at DC has seen a large portion of the film and claims that it is “discombobulated”, something which previous DC films Batman V Superman and Suicide Squad have been accused of.

Additionally, there have been recent reports that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is also suffering from similar problems with structure and pacing.

It may be difficult for the DCEU to recover if both films receive the same critical mauling as the aforementioned Batman V Superman and Suicide Squad.

Wonder Woman arrives in theatres on June 23, while Justice League will be out November 17.