Day or night? EastEnders fans spot apparent continuity error

EastEnders fans were baffled when it appeared to go from night to day in a matter of minutes during the latest episode.

Viewers watched as Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) said goodbye to her friend Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) at the Walford East Tube station before heading off to Spain with Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan).

EastEnders (BBC iPlayer grab)

Stacey left the station and walked into the darkness, their farewell having happened during the evening.

Minutes later, in the next scene, Whitney was still waiting for Woody to arrive to meet her before discovering a note he had left for her there, telling her she should stay in Walford.

However, while it was unclear how much time had passed, it was visibly much lighter and seemed to be daytime, suggesting that Whitney had waited overnight in the Tube station.

EastEnders (BBC iPlayer grab)

Fans spotted the apparent blunder and commented on Twitter.

Did anyone else notice the fact that when Stacey was leaving the tube station after saying goodbye to Whitney one minute it was daylight, next it was going dark then hey presto daylight again 😂😂😂 #EastEnders — Emma (@proud_mummy2015) November 28, 2017

Poor Whitney @ShonaBM but at least she's discover the ability to alter time. Day to night to day again #Eastenders — Michael 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@mjgamson) November 28, 2017

Did Whitney wait all night? Was dark when Stacey left her... daylight when she found the note #EastEnders — Donna Winterburn (@chickinjeans) November 28, 2017

Other fans were more distracted with the storyline itself, with some mixed emotions over Woody dumping Whitney in spectacular style as he appeared to head to Spain without her.

@bbceastenders OHMAGAAAAAD Mick and Whitney are mean't to be together pleaseeeeeeeeeee......THEY'RE SO GOOD TOGETHER!! #mickney #eastenders — kelly (@kelly_zombie) November 28, 2017

Whitney's been left in the square. Oh Woody how could you! #EastEnders 🙊 — Garry Enfield (@EnfieldGarry) November 28, 2017

Oh FFS Woody you had one job... take Whitney, someone, anyone 🙄😬😩 #EastEnders — Georgie W.W 🐾🔆🎶 (@GW_78) November 28, 2017

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7.30pm.