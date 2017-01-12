Dawn O'Porter and Chris O'Dowd expecting second baby

Dawn O’Porter has revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The 37-year-old, who is married to Irish actor Chris O’Dowd, announced the news on her podcast – Get It On – earlier this week.

Towards the end of the recording, she told fans: “I hope your 2017 is going really well. Mine certainly is.

“I’m starting a new novel this week, I’m about to turn 38, and I am pregnant.”

This weeks ep of my podcast 'Get It On' is with @Solemani. LOVE HER. A little surprise at the end of this one🐒🐒💖https://t.co/fz9b0SKvCN — Dawn O'Porter (@hotpatooties) January 10, 2017

She added: “So I’ll be investing in a lot of elasticated trousers and dusting off all my old vintage tents, not unlike a lot of people in January.”

The podcast, which features interviews with celebrities and what they wear, featured Him & Her actress and co-writer Sarah Solemani.

Dawn and Chris welcomed their first baby, named Art, in January 2015.