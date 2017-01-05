Dawn French: I could give up acting

Dawn French says she could happily turn her back on acting for the new love of her life – writing.

The Vicar of Dibley star, 59, currently appears on-screen opposite Game Of Thrones actor Iain Glen in Sky1 drama Delicious.

But Dawn, who is enjoying success as a novelist, told the Daily Mirror: “I wouldn’t be sad at all if I never acted again. I get so much pleasure from writing.

Dawn French on The Graham Norton Show (Daniel Leal-Olivas PA Wire/PA Images)

“I like being solitary, being inside my own head and not talking too much all day.

“I do very little in front of the camera these days. I’ve got no desire to do jazz hands any more.”

Dawn is also set to host Little Big Shots, a new ITV series which shines the spotlight on some of the world’s most talented children.