Dawn French hailed for Little Big Shots talent show

Dawn French’s talent showcase for children has won over viewers who said it was refreshing to see kids perform without being judged.

Comedian and actress Dawn hosts new show Little Big Shots, which sees children showing off talents ranging from karate to classical music.

Based on a hit American format, the ITV series has no winners, losers or prizes but is instead a platform for the children to show what they can do.

Viewers were impressed with the first instalment, writing on Twitter that the programme “lifted the spirit” and was “a ray of sunshine”.

The general consensus was that it was nice to see children performing without the pressure of being judged, like so many other talent programmes.

Dawn, 59, was deemed to be a “perfect fit” for the light-hearted show, with people raving about the “brilliant” and “natural” way she interacted with the youngsters.
