Davina McCall turns 50 today: Here’s a look back at how she became a fitness icon

In between presenting Big Brother for 10 years, which made her a household name, and fronting a host of other TV shows – Davina McCall has also emerged as being a bit of a fitness hero.

The presenter turns 50 today looking better than ever – and is a great ambassador for healthy living, rather than quick fixes.

It hasn’t been an easy journey to peak health for Davina, who has been refreshingly honest about her severe drug battle in her youth. But she turned her life around – and then some!

Here’s a look back at her rise to fame and fitness fortune.

Early 1990s: Beating drugs and breaking into TV

Fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier and Davina McCall in 1996 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Davina has talked candidly about how she began taking party drugs as a teenager and reached rock bottom when she was addicted to heroin. She’s admitted she was ‘a mess’ in her early 20s – but the turning point came after her best friend confronted her about both taking heroin and lying about it. Soon after, Davina attended her first Narcotics Anonymous meeting and changed her life.

After beating her addiction, Davina landed her first TV presenting job on MTV’s Most Wanted in 1992, aged 25. This was followed by God’s Gift in 1995, and the reality dating game show Streetmate in 1998. She was on her way to stardom.

2000: The Big Brother phenomenon

Davina McCall and Jade Goody outside the Celebrity Big Brother House (Yui Mok/PA)

Back when Big Brother was a social experiment rather than a freak show, its host Davina was catapulted to the forefront of British TV. She was warm, fun, and big sisterly – and soon first-name famous.

It led to presenting job after presenting job, including Popstars: The Rivals (the show Cheryl Tweedy was discovered on), Got to Dance, The Million Pound Drop and The Jump.

2004: Her first fitness DVD

Loved moving up the intensity from #davinapowerof3 to #davinafitin15 ! Feeling energised! #fit #fitnessdvd #morning #feelinggood A post shared by Katie McGee (@katiemcgee3) on Feb 15, 2015 at 3:39am PST

After the Jane Fonda-era of weight-loss videos from the Eighties was over, fitness routines were too frequently brought out by D-listers whose careers needed invigorating. But Davina was in peak-fame territory when she released her first fitness DVD (at Christmas, naturally), Davina: Power of 3, in 2004. It offered three routines – legs and bums, upper body and abdominals – which viewers needed to do three times a week.

She became the celebrity gym buddy of choice for people who loved working out in their living room – and some who didn’t, but if they had to choose a celeb to encourage them to do one more squat, it was probably Davina. She’s always had that ‘we’ll do this together’ sort of vibe. Most importantly, people saw results – the workouts were simple to follow but hard work.

2012: Named the queen of living-room exercise

Davina topped the sport and fitness chart in the Official Charts Company sales data for a second time in a row, beating the likes of actual personal trainer Jillian Michaels and fitness guru Rosemary Conley.

We’ve all been trying to get arms and abs like Davina ever since – to date she’s released 13 top-selling workout DVDs, including 30 Day Fat Burn and 5 Week Fit.

2014: A 500-mile triathlon for charity

Davina on the Millennium Bridge in London at the end of the challenge (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

As far as huge celebrity challenges go, Davina’s epic Sport Relief triathlon ranks highly in the list of incredible achievements. She ran, cycled and swam for seven days straight through icy storms, mountain terrain and snow, from Edinburgh to London – raising £2.7 million for charity. If anyone didn’t think she was tough before, they did now.

2015: Cookbooks

I’ve just began my journey to kick my sugar addiction, and so have started by buying this wonderful book by @davinalpmccall which is full of helpful advice and yummy healthy recipes! #5weekstosugarfree #solongsugar #sugarfree A post shared by So long sugar???? (@im_a_sugar_addict) on Jun 18, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

It was only natural that Davina should follow her workout DVD empire with a series of cookbooks, the first of which, 5 Weeks to Sugar-Free, was published in 2015. She revealed to readers how she weaned herself off sugar, but it did receive some criticism that the forbidden refined sugar had just been replaced with natural sweeteners, such as honey or agave. Nonetheless, many people bought into the idea of Davina as a healthy home cook. Her follow-up later that year, Davina’s Smart Carbs was a number one bestseller.

2017: That thong bikini photo

As if we needed any more proof that Davina is in the shape of her life at 50, earlier this month she shared a photo on Instagram where she was wearing a red thong bikini on holiday – and looking fabulous.

But then Davina’s Instagram account is full of quick exercise videos, healthy food ideas, inspirational messages and abs photos to outshine any 20-year-old wellness blogger.